Alphabet Inc (GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 10,000 Shares

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,041.75, for a total value of $10,417,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $864,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Wednesday, November 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.35, for a total value of $10,383,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.27, for a total value of $10,732,700.00.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,113.91, for a total value of $11,139,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.04, for a total value of $12,000,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.42, for a total value of $11,604,200.00.

GOOG stock traded down $16.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,051.75. The company had a trading volume of 680,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $980.64 and a 12 month high of $1,273.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 27th. boosted their target price on Alphabet to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,721,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,887,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,658,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,176,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,799,000 after acquiring an additional 134,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alphabet Inc (GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 10,000 Shares” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/alphabet-inc-goog-ceo-sundar-pichai-sells-10000-shares-2.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.