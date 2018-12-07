Alphabet’s (GOOG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Nomura

Nomura reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GOOG. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Macquarie reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,301.81.

GOOG opened at $1,068.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $980.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1,273.89. The stock has a market cap of $731.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,041.75, for a total value of $10,417,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $864,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 11,908 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,049.76, for a total transaction of $12,500,542.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,437 shares of company stock valued at $98,403,047 in the last 90 days. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 95 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

