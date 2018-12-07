Amalgamated Bank Has $15.03 Million Position in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total value of $294,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $4,620,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,194 shares of company stock valued at $14,266,145 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $227.24 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $197.46 and a 12-month high of $275.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.27. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.18% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a $2.65 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.95%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $293.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.16.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

