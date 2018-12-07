Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 354.4% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 75.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 111.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in American Tower by 311.3% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMT opened at $167.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $130.37 and a 12-month high of $167.85. The stock has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.53%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total transaction of $1,739,616.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,295.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $563,845.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,749.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,360 shares of company stock valued at $53,958,953 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Tower to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on American Tower from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America set a $172.00 price target on American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.31.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

