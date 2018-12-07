Amalgamated Bank Sells 10,963 Shares of Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,963 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 40.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $3,136,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 119.3% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Starbucks by 17.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,067,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,163,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.4% in the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,109 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX opened at $66.55 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98. The stock has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 86.33%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.34.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $5,459,088.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

