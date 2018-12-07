American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.69 per share, for a total transaction of $535,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,146 shares in the company, valued at $790,390.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $836,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,531 shares in the company, valued at $218,592.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 68,944,981 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,849,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665,167 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 653.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,572,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $271,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 252.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 5,984,069 shares of the airline’s stock worth $227,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 999.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,194 shares of the airline’s stock worth $68,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,341,296 shares of the airline’s stock worth $96,766,000 after purchasing an additional 669,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $59.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 568.86%. On average, analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.20%.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

