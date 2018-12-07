American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

American Assets Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. American Assets Trust has a payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

AAT stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $82.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 13,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.08 per share, with a total value of $508,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 8,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $339,248.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 123,350 shares of company stock worth $4,905,245 over the last three months. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

