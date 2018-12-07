American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Shares Sold by Capital Returns Management LLC

Capital Returns Management LLC reduced its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 78.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 388,838 shares during the period. American Equity Investment Life comprises 1.7% of Capital Returns Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Returns Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.49. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.99. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Shares Sold by Capital Returns Management LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/american-equity-investment-life-holding-ael-shares-sold-by-capital-returns-management-llc.html.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.