American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 44.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 274.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,847,000 after purchasing an additional 251,365 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 935,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,497,000 after purchasing an additional 69,791 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,025,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,484,000 after purchasing an additional 58,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $11,061,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $2,759,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,584.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 5,469 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $252,120.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,566 shares in the company, valued at $19,572,492.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,471 shares of company stock worth $9,763,272. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $44.00 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $35.49 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $532.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/american-international-group-inc-boosts-stake-in-cadence-design-systems-inc-cdns.html.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.