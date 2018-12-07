American International Group Inc. Purchases 3,296 Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mack Cali Realty were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Mack Cali Realty by 729.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the third quarter valued at $287,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLI opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.21. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $22.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLI shares. ValuEngine raised Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Mack Cali Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Marshall sold 1,426 shares of Mack Cali Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $30,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,345.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

