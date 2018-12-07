American Money Management LLC Sells 3,062 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

American Money Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,784.9% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $52.57 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $49.78 and a 1-year high of $58.83.

