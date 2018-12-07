American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $625-635 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $624.87 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.69-0.73 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wedbush set a $15.00 price objective on American Outdoor Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.66.

AOBC traded up $2.40 on Friday, reaching $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $642.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.08. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.67 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

