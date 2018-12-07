American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (ARA) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in American Renal Associates were worth $14,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 1,867.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Renal Associates from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of American Renal Associates in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised shares of American Renal Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

NYSE:ARA opened at $16.03 on Friday. American Renal Associates Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $211.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. American Renal Associates’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

