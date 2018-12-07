Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amerisafe were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMSF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,732,000 after acquiring an additional 175,067 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 281,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amerisafe in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,162,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerisafe in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000.

In related news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,623 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $104,537.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,029.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 2,291 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $145,730.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,657.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amerisafe stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.26. Amerisafe had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $93.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.39 million. Analysts predict that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

AMSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

