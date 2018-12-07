Amino Technologies’ (AMO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Amino Technologies in a report on Thursday.

LON:AMO traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 116 ($1.52). 71,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,314. Amino Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 175.50 ($2.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 222 ($2.90).

In other Amino Technologies news, insider Donald McGarva bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £5,320 ($6,951.52). Also, insider Steve McKay bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500 ($16,333.46).

About Amino Technologies

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company's products enable the delivery of digital programming and interactivity over IP networks. It provides ENABLE, a virtual STB software that solves the legacy problems of operators to launch modern, virtualized, consumer-centric UX, and video services.

