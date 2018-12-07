Ammo Reloaded (AMMO) Trading Up 5.4% Over Last Week

Ammo Reloaded (CURRENCY:AMMO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Ammo Reloaded coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ammo Reloaded has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Ammo Reloaded has a market cap of $12,052.00 and $0.00 worth of Ammo Reloaded was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ammo Reloaded Profile

Ammo Reloaded (AMMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2017. Ammo Reloaded’s total supply is 77,777,777 coins. The official website for Ammo Reloaded is ammoreloaded.io. Ammo Reloaded’s official Twitter account is @ReloadedAmmo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ammo Reloaded is /r/AmmoReloaded and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ammo Reloaded Coin Trading

Ammo Reloaded can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ammo Reloaded directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ammo Reloaded should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ammo Reloaded using one of the exchanges listed above.

