AMP Capital Investors Ltd Sells 152,352 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,601,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,352 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 0.7% of AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $137,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,655,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,654,000 after buying an additional 11,842,467 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank of America by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,851,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,203,000 after buying an additional 8,925,474 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Bank of America by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 8,614,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,851,000 after buying an additional 6,200,655 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 183.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,872,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,160,000 after buying an additional 4,117,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

BAC opened at $26.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $276.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “AMP Capital Investors Ltd Sells 152,352 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/amp-capital-investors-ltd-sells-152352-shares-of-bank-of-america-corp-bac.html.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.