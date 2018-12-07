AMP Capital Investors Ltd Sells 7,572 Shares of PPL Corp (PPL)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lessened its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PPL by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,502,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,961,000 after buying an additional 290,237 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of PPL by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 23,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 42,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 23,741 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of PPL by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of PPL by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 227,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 92,475 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. PPL had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. PPL’s payout ratio is 72.89%.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

