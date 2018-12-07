Amyris (AMRS) Shares Gap Up to $4.17

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.99, but opened at $4.17. Amyris shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 2660643 shares traded.

AMRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Amyris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amyris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $302.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.16.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amyris Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Melo sold 5,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $38,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,847.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen Valiasek bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $100,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the second quarter valued at $413,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 87.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the second quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 3,109.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,141 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market.

