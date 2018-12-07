Analysts Anticipate County Bancorp Inc (ICBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) will post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. County Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ICBK shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Hovde Group upgraded County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. DA Davidson upgraded County Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

County Bancorp stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $142.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

In other news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 395,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,837.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $68,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 37.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 41.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 58.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in County Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 22.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on County Bancorp (ICBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.