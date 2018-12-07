Analysts Anticipate Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.98 Million

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) to post $101.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genomic Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.42 million and the lowest is $100.50 million. Genomic Health reported sales of $87.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genomic Health will report full year sales of $391.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $390.00 million to $392.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $442.58 million, with estimates ranging from $429.23 million to $452.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genomic Health.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. Genomic Health’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GHDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Genomic Health in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of GHDX opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7,550.00 and a beta of 0.40. Genomic Health has a one year low of $26.54 and a one year high of $92.18.

In other Genomic Health news, insider Steven Shak sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $346,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO G Bradley Cole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $320,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,437,851 shares of company stock worth $111,448,741. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHDX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genomic Health by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,446,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,891,000 after buying an additional 770,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Genomic Health by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,783,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,209,000 after acquiring an additional 378,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genomic Health by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,109,000 after acquiring an additional 337,664 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genomic Health by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 525,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after acquiring an additional 278,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,880,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genomic Health (GHDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Genomic Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomic Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply