Analysts Anticipate Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.98 Million

Equities analysts expect Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) to post $101.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genomic Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.42 million and the lowest is $100.50 million. Genomic Health reported sales of $87.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genomic Health will report full year sales of $391.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $390.00 million to $392.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $442.58 million, with estimates ranging from $429.23 million to $452.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genomic Health.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. Genomic Health’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GHDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Genomic Health in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of GHDX opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7,550.00 and a beta of 0.40. Genomic Health has a one year low of $26.54 and a one year high of $92.18.

In other Genomic Health news, insider Steven Shak sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $346,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO G Bradley Cole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $320,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,437,851 shares of company stock worth $111,448,741. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHDX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genomic Health by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,446,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,891,000 after buying an additional 770,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Genomic Health by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,783,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,209,000 after acquiring an additional 378,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genomic Health by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,109,000 after acquiring an additional 337,664 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genomic Health by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 525,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after acquiring an additional 278,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,880,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

