Analysts Anticipate Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) to Announce $1.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Grand Canyon Education reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $155.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.63. 6,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,296. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $85.14 and a 52-week high of $130.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $3,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,209,853. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dilek Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,426,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,000 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

