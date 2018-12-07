Analysts Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) to Post $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will report earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Henry Schein reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Henry Schein.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSIC. BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Henry Schein from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

HSIC opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $62.56 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 21,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,901,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Mckinley sold 8,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $738,655.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,012 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,425.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 57.1% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.