Analysts Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.05). SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $483.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.67 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 31,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.52 and a beta of 1.03. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,533,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,912,000 after acquiring an additional 714,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,870,000 after acquiring an additional 195,155 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 134.4% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 319,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 183,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

