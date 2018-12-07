Analysts Anticipate Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) to Announce $1.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to announce $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.38. Synaptics reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities set a $55.00 price target on shares of Synaptics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

NASDAQ SYNA traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,311. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.42.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kevin D. Barber sold 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $446,286.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,694.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,211,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Synaptics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

