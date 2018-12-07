Analysts Expect O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) to post $2.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.30 billion and the highest is $2.35 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $9.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.52 billion to $9.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $10.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 259.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.94.

Shares of ORLY traded down $8.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $332.13. 40,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $217.64 and a 1-year high of $363.20.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 12,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.06, for a total value of $4,397,377.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,236,000 after buying an additional 262,779 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 18,926.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 183,780 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 326.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,951,000 after buying an additional 158,571 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.1% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 594,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,626,000 after buying an additional 119,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,110,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,869,000 after buying an additional 105,794 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

