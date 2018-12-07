Analysts Expect WestRock Co (WRK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.88. WestRock posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on WestRock from $75.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on WestRock from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In related news, insider Robert A. Feeser sold 67,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $3,178,387.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,888,000 after purchasing an additional 126,913 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,856,000 after purchasing an additional 81,858 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5,297.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 53,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 52,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,076,000 after purchasing an additional 102,442 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.20. The company had a trading volume of 258,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.61. WestRock has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $71.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

