Analysts Expect World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.90 Million

Equities analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report sales of $252.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.19 million and the highest is $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment posted sales of $211.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will report full year sales of $905.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $895.46 million to $917.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $984.80 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover World Wrestling Entertainment.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.08 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 27.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WWE. Cannonball Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. FBN Securities raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

NYSE:WWE opened at $76.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 117.80 and a beta of 1.13. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $97.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.85%.

In related news, CEO Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 306,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $22,867,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Kowal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $220,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,335,605 in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 23,890 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 477,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,743,000 after acquiring an additional 58,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

