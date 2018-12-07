Analysts Expect WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report $98.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.97 million. WSFS Financial reported sales of $90.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year sales of $404.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $404.12 million to $404.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $603.83 million, with estimates ranging from $587.33 million to $620.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.42 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 23.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSFS. BidaskClub lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 12,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $618,432.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,989.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $1,228,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,914,808.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,318,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,158,000 after purchasing an additional 255,296 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,153,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,368,000 after acquiring an additional 210,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,141,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,117,000 after acquiring an additional 165,476 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,694,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,757,000 after acquiring an additional 158,591 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WSFS traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $39.57. 185,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.19%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

