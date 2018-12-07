Analysts Set $5.10 Price Target for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Universal Technical Institute’s rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $5.10 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.11) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Universal Technical Institute an industry rank of 90 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE UTI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. 3,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.26. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.65.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Mcclain Value Management LLC increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 87.9% during the third quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 95,787 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 21.4% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 460,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 81,125 shares during the period. 22NW LP increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 14.8% during the third quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,244,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 160,030 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,405,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers undergraduate degree and diploma programs, and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

