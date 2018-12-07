Analysts Set Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Target Price at $49.00

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

ALKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alkermes from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

In other Alkermes news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $36,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $116,380 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,224,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,231,000 after purchasing an additional 196,776 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,265,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,040,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,196,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,204,000 after purchasing an additional 881,946 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,037,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 21,405 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.01. 1,000,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,816. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.92 and a beta of 1.53. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $248.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.70 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) and BYDUREON BCise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

