Analysts Set BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) PT at $23.33

Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

BMCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

BMCH stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BMC Stock has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. BMC Stock had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. BMC Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BMC Stock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BMC Stock news, insider David E. Flitman bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $55,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BMC Stock by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,420,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,620,000 after purchasing an additional 84,048 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 15.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,043,000 after acquiring an additional 348,245 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BMC Stock in the third quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BMC Stock in the second quarter valued at about $161,000.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

