Analysts Set Construction Partners Inc (ROAD) Target Price at $14.80

Shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $15.00 price target on shares of Construction Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd.

Shares of ROAD opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. Its services cover construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides site development, paving, utility and drainage systems, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt.

