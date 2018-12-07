Analysts Set Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) PT at $101.25

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.67.

SPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 589,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,216. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $45.88 and a 1 year high of $119.94. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.29). Spectrum Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a branded consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. It supplies consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, personal insect repellents, and auto care products, as well as lawn and garden, and home pest control products.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.