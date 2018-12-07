Analysts Set Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) Target Price at $107.56

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WAB. ValuEngine raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth $317,827,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth $56,767,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth $55,641,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3,064,000.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 306,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,136,000 after purchasing an additional 306,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth $5,842,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAB stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $88.86. 2,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,952. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $115.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

