Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Best Buy (BBY)

11/27/2018 – Best Buy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital.

11/23/2018 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $79.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Best Buy was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Best Buy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

11/21/2018 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Best Buy has outpaced the industry in a year, thanks to its robust surprise history. The company delivered fourth straight quarter of sales and earnings beat, when it reported third-quarter fiscal 2019 results. Moreover, both the top and bottom lines grew year over year. Higher sales and comps growth, and lower tax rate and solid execution of the ‘Best Buy 2020: Building the New Blue’ initiative contributed to the performance. Further, investments to upgrade e-commerce operations, supply chain and cost reduction efforts are commendable. These prompted management to lift fiscal 2019 view. The company continues to invest in areas like appliances, In-Home Advisor, smart home and Total Tech Support to drive growth. However, higher cost of investments in supply chain, increased transportation costs and the national rollout of its Total Tech Support program have been denting its margins. Also, stiff competition remains a headwind.”

11/21/2018 – Best Buy was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Best Buy was given a new $72.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $87.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Best Buy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Best Buy’s investments to upgrade operations, with special focus on developing omni-channel capabilities, supply chain and cost reduction efforts coupled with reinforcement of partnership with vendors bode well. The company’s “Best Buy 2020: Building the New Blue” program aims to explore growth opportunities and optimize cost. Further, it continues investing in areas like appliances, In-Home Advisor, health space, smart home and Total Tech Support. These helped the stock to outpace its industry in a year. Best Buy posted upbeat results as well. This is evident from its second-quarter fiscal 2019 performance. Management raised its guidance for the full year. The company is concentrating on enhancement of mobile phone category in its big-box stores and online under Mobile 2020 strategy. However, higher investments in supply chain, increased transportation costs and national rollout of Total Tech Support might dent margins.”

11/13/2018 – Best Buy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $92.00.

10/11/2018 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $62.28 on Friday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The technology retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.72%.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 6,783 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $493,802.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mathew Watson sold 2,131 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $165,962.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $896,005 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 129,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after buying an additional 65,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,248 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $152,472,000 after buying an additional 206,388 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,376,283 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $109,215,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 84,077 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 570,912 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,316,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

