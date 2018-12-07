Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE: RY) recently:

11/29/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$111.00 to C$110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/29/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$99.00 to C$100.00.

11/22/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$111.00 to C$102.00.

11/16/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$104.00 to C$99.00.

RY stock traded down C$1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$94.56. 5,231,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,819. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$93.13 and a 52-week high of C$108.52.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.12 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.13 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.59703428016362 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

In other news, insider Helena Gottschling sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.05, for a total value of C$112,269.95. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.14, for a total transaction of C$1,070,767.48. Insiders have sold 44,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,460 over the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.