Analyzing National Express Group (NXPGF) & MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) and MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for National Express Group and MakeMyTrip, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Express Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 MakeMyTrip 0 0 5 0 3.00

MakeMyTrip has a consensus target price of $31.96, indicating a potential upside of 30.34%. Given MakeMyTrip’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MakeMyTrip is more favorable than National Express Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Express Group and MakeMyTrip’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Express Group $2.85 billion 0.89 N/A N/A N/A MakeMyTrip $675.26 million 3.70 -$218.41 million ($2.18) -11.25

National Express Group has higher revenue and earnings than MakeMyTrip.

Profitability

This table compares National Express Group and MakeMyTrip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Express Group N/A N/A N/A MakeMyTrip -32.59% -11.27% -9.93%

Risk & Volatility

National Express Group has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MakeMyTrip has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.3% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services. The company also operates urban bus and transit operations; scheduled coach services linking approximately 900 destinations across the United Kingdom; and offers private hire and commuter coach travel services in London and the south of England. In addition, the company operates service areas and other transport-related businesses, such as fuel distribution; and offers student transportation services. National Express Group PLC was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing. It allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase a range of travel services and products through its Websites makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, makemytrip.ae, makemytrip.com.sg, us.makemytrip.com, and redbus.in; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, including call centers, travel stores, and travel agents' network, as well as mobile service platform. As of March 31, 2018, the company had 14 company-owned travel stores and 30 approximately franchisee-owned travel stores. MakeMyTrip Limited serves leisure travelers and small businesses. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Gurgaon, India.

