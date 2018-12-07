Ancora Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,126 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 468.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 55.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5,724.0% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 21,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Barclays set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $203.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.05.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $155.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $405.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.37. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $130.06 and a 12 month high of $211.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

