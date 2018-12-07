Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,810 Essendant Inc (ESND)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essendant Inc (NASDAQ:ESND) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essendant in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Essendant in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Essendant in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Harvest Management LLC increased its stake in Essendant by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Essendant by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESND opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,260.00 and a beta of 1.09. Essendant Inc has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $17.08.

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Essendant had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Essendant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Essendant

Essendant Inc operates as a distributor of workplace items in the United States and internationally. It offers janitorial and sanitation supplies, breakroom items, foodservice consumables, safety and security items, and paper and packaging supplies. The company also provides technology products, such as computer accessories, imaging supplies, and data storage products; and computer hardware, including printers and other peripherals.

