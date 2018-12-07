ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY) Position Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLY. State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,167,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,656,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,338,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875,852 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,149,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,688,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,772 shares during the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $11.00 target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

NLY opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.19. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 105.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY) Position Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/annaly-cap-mgmt-sh-nly-position-lifted-by-dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale.html.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.