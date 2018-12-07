Apache Co. (APA) Stake Boosted by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,395 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the quarter. Apache accounts for approximately 0.9% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Apache worth $10,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Apache by 71.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,644,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,960 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apache during the third quarter worth about $34,350,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Apache by 4,112.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 232,875 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Apache by 38.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 727,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,996,000 after buying an additional 200,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Apache by 16.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,064,000 after buying an additional 197,248 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APA. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Apache from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Apache to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.29.

In related news, insider Rebecca A. Hoyt sold 6,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $290,150.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APA traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.79. 49,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915,336. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. Apache had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apache Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 19th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 416.67%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

