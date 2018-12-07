Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) Major Shareholder Buys $2,667,000.00 in Stock

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,667,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 6th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 135,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,594,693.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 72,924 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,060,103.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 965,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.09 per share, for a total transaction of $27,106,850.00.

On Thursday, October 25th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 102,193 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,412.78.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 815,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $23,846,900.00.

NYSE:APO traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.09. 731,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,589. Apollo Global Management LLC has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $497.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,536,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,434,000 after purchasing an additional 737,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on APO. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Oppenheimer set a $43.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

