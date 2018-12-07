Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.73

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.73 and last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 2052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

