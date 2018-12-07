Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,992 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $174.72 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.24 and a 12 month high of $233.47. The stock has a market cap of $868.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up from $232.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.67.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total value of $5,816,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,554,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,677 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

