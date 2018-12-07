Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer (ARCI) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer (NASDAQ:ARCI) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71. Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.68.

About Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer

Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the recycle of household appliances in North America. The company operates in two segments, Recycling and Technology. It engages in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers.

