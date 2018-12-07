Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 85,686 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 9,001.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 213,241 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 214,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.57. Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 67.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGTC. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

