Applied Materials, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

Applied Materials has a payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Applied Materials to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 62.56% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, November 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Summit Insights downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Applied Materials, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (AMAT)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/applied-materials-inc-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-20-amat.html.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.