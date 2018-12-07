Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAOI. Craig Hallum set a $19.00 price objective on Applied Optoelectronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Raymond James downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.14. 834,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $418.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.58. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.55 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.