Aptiv PLC (APTV) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $32,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,955,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $728,974,000 after buying an additional 107,484 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 8.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,824,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,768,000 after acquiring an additional 386,098 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in Aptiv by 25.0% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $366,520,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aptiv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,984,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $334,269,000 after acquiring an additional 116,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 3.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,407,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,871,000 after acquiring an additional 117,633 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV opened at $69.87 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $103.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Longbow Research set a $110.00 target price on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $241,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

